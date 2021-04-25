Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,067 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.53% of Forrester Research worth $28,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

FORR opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

