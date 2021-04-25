Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,534 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Urban Edge Properties worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

