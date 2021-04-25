Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,009 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.10% of HCI Group worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCI. Truist lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $628.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $80.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.