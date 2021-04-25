Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,313 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.33% of Deluxe worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

