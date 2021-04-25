Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,630 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $26,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,923,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.