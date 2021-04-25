Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,470 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Continental Resources worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,047,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

