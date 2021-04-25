Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,681 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.08% of Regional Management worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

