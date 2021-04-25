Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of CarGurus worth $27,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,376 shares of company stock worth $588,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

