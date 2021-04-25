Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.09% of Ichor worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ichor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

