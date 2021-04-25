dKargo 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.98 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $168.95 million and $1.98 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

