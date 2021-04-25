DMScript Trading Down 18.7% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, DMScript has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

