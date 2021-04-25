DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,436 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after buying an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.