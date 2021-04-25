DnB Asset Management AS Buys 9,486 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

