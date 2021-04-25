DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

