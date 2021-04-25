DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.