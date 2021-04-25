DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.38 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

