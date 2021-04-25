DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

