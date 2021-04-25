DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $146.70 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

