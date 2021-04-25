DnB Asset Management AS Invests $1.03 Million in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.21% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

