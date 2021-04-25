DnB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $118.71 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

