DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,309 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.