DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,743 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

