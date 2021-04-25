DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

