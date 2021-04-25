Doctors Coin Trading Up 55.5% This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $168.35 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

