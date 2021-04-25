DODO (DODO) One Day Volume Hits $37.84 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, DODO has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $319.40 million and $37.84 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

