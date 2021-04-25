Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $213.31. 1,585,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,191. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

