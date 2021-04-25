Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

