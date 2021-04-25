Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

