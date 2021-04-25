Donu Market Cap Reaches $116,291.95 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Donu has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a market cap of $116,291.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito

Buying and Selling Donu

