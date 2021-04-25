Dovu (DOV) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $44.82 million and $2.79 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

