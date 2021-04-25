Dovu (DOV) Trading 41.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $46.86 million and $2.96 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.