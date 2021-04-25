Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.11 million and $430.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

