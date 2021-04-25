Dragon Coins Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $262.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

