DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.