DREP [old] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00707223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.91 or 0.07829461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.