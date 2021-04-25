Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DRVN opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

