Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.
DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
Shares of DRVN opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
