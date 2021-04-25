DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $118.13 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

