DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $934,128.59 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $934,128.59 and approximately $2,170.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00025397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008297 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

