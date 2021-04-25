Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $26.96 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

