Dusk Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.95 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $85.95 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

