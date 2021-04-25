Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and $17,099.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.07 or 0.04683958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00453770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $744.21 or 0.01549910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00729138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00492969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00412471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

