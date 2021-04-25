Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

