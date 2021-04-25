Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) vs. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Head to Head Review

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.66 $33.17 million $1.48 9.80 Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 3.81 $142.94 million $4.32 12.58

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.53%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.31%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 17.12% 7.23% 0.94% Eagle Bancorp 28.94% 10.81% 1.32%

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Southern National Bancorp of Virginia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated twenty banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

