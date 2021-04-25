Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for about 1.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

