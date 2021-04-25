eBoost (EBST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $626.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

