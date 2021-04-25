EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $319,191.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,310.32 or 0.99330838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00132059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002005 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

