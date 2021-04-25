Effect.AI (EFX) One Day Volume Tops $51,521.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $51,521.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00045127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.00302912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

