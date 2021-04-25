Egretia (EGT) Tops One Day Volume of $5.30 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00686414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.06 or 0.07752022 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

