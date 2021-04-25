Einsteinium Market Cap Reaches $100.22 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $100.22 million and $145,489.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00455319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,561,054 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

