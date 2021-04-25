Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0774

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $34.25 million and $32,493.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00267823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.01042589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00658078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,184.93 or 1.00397343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.